The latest from O’Donnell’s trial: Commissioner to testify Thursday

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell is being tried in federal court this week on wire fraud and money laundering charges alleging he misspent campaign funds. He’s pleaded not guilty to 26 felony counts. The trial kicked off Monday with jury selection and opening statements from attorneys.
Here’s the latest from Thursday’s proceedings. For live coverage, go to www.twitter.com/amyreneeleiker.
8:34 a.m.: Michael O’Donnell is in court this morning, dressed in a medium-colored suit and striped tie. He’s expected to take the witness stand today as the defense presents the bulk of its evidence. The government on Wednesday rested its case against O’Donnell.
His attorneys, meanwhile, moved to dismiss the charges at the close of the day Wednesday, saying prosecutors hadn’t proved their case. But U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren denied the request, saying he had to view evidence in a light most favorable to the government at this point in the proceedings.
Jurors are expected to get the case no later than Friday morning. Court is opening the day with attorneys taking up preliminary matters without the jury present.
Daily trial coverage
