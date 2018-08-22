Wichita man who police say shot his girlfriend arrested two weeks later in New Mexico

Woman shot in south Wichita

Police were called out to 100 W. Mt. Vernon around 3:30pm Thursday, where a woman was shot. Police believe it was a domestic dispute and that they know how the suspect is and are now looking for him.
A wanted and dangerous man who Wichita police say shot his girlfriend two weeks ago has been arrested in New Mexico.

Eli Mendoza, 28, shot his 34-year-old girlfriend in the elbow and chest while she was driving an SUV in south Wichita on Aug. 9, Officer Charley Davidson previously said. Sgt. David Nienstedt had said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries after the domestic dispute. Police said Mendoza was considered armed and dangerous.

Mendoza was booked into the Roosevelt County, N.M., Detention Center at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of concealing identity, possession of marijuana and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant, detention administrator Justin Porter said.

Portales, N.M., police Lt. Chris Williams said officers were called to a location where a possible wanted person was staying. They found Mendoza and arrested him without incident, Williams said.

