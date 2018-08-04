Robert Terrell.
Convicted child rapist who escaped from Kansas prison back in custody, officials say

By Jason Tidd And Kaitlyn Alanis

August 04, 2018 11:14 PM

Update

Robert Terrell, 36, is back in custody with the Kansas Department of Corrections as of noon on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by Cowley County Emergency Corrections. He escaped from a Kansas prison on Friday — just three days after he arrived, officials previously said.

Original story

A man convicted of raping a child in Sedgwick County has escaped from a Kansas prison three days after he arrived, officials said.

Robert Terrell jumped a fence on the west side of the Winfield Correctional Facility at around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Cowley County Emergency Communications said in a Facebook post.

Terrell, 36, was described as a 5-foot-5, 154-pound white man with red hair. Officials ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

He was convicted of raping a child younger than 14 in a 2002 offense, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. Terrell was in Sedgwick County on parole in June when he absconded.

Terrell was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation in the 5700 block of South Emporia on July 3 by Department of Corrections officials, Sedgwick County Jail records show.

He was moved to the Winfield Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Department of Corrections records show.

