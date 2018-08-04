Convicted child rapist who escaped from Kansas prison back in custody, officials say

Update
Robert Terrell, 36, is back in custody with the Kansas Department of Corrections as of noon on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by Cowley County Emergency Corrections. He escaped from a Kansas prison on Friday — just three days after he arrived, officials previously said.
Original story
A man convicted of raping a child in Sedgwick County has escaped from a Kansas prison three days after he arrived, officials said.
Robert Terrell jumped a fence on the west side of the Winfield Correctional Facility at around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Cowley County Emergency Communications said in a Facebook post.
Terrell, 36, was described as a 5-foot-5, 154-pound white man with red hair. Officials ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
He was convicted of raping a child younger than 14 in a 2002 offense, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. Terrell was in Sedgwick County on parole in June when he absconded.
Terrell was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation in the 5700 block of South Emporia on July 3 by Department of Corrections officials, Sedgwick County Jail records show.
He was moved to the Winfield Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Department of Corrections records show.
