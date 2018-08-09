Woman shot in pickup during domestic dispute in south Wichita, police say

A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a south Wichita shooting during a domestic dispute, officials said.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Mt. Vernon for a reported shooting at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a dispatch supervisor said. One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
Police Sgt. David Nienstedt said a woman in her 30s was taken to Wesley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and think the shooting is part of an ongoing domestic dispute.
Drew Mullen, a painter working in the area, said a white pickup pulled up with a woman in the driver’s seat and a man in the passenger’s seat, and then there was a commotion inside the vehicle.
“I heard two ‘pop, pop’ and then the door swings open, she yells ‘no, no,’ she’s screaming, a third pop hits she takes out of the car and starts sprinting down the street,” Mullen said.
