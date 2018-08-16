Wichita girl, 2, shot at playground; parents uncooperative, police say

The parents of a 2-year-old girl who was shot during a gang feud at a Wichita playground are refusing to cooperate with investigators, police say.





Officers were called to the 3800 block of East Ross Parkway in the Planeview neighborhood at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, where a caller told 911 that the girl had been shot in the foot, Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release. Investigators determined that someone inside a white Impala driving the wrong way on Ross Parkway fired several rounds into a playground in a drive-by shooting.

The 26-year-old father of the girl grabbed the child, ran to a nearby apartment complex and then took his daughter to an emergency room, Cruz said.

The girl had non-life-threatening injuries after she was struck in the foot during the shooting, Cruz said. Three other children, ranging in age from 8 to 16, were also in the playground when shots were fired.

“The parents of the girl are refusing to cooperate with investigators, which has significantly hindered the ability to identify a suspect,” the release said. “WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay expressed outrage at the incident and the lack of cooperation from the parents. The shooting is related to an ongoing feud between two street gangs.”