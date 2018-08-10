Wichita police looking for armed and dangerous man in girlfriend’s shooting

Wichita police are searching for an armed and dangerous man in connection with a shooting in south Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Eli Mendoza, 28, shot his 34-year-old girlfriend in the elbow and chest while she was driving a white Chevy Suburban at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Davidson said. After he shot the woman, she got out of the vehicle and he took the SUV.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Davidson said.
Police located the Suburban in the area of the 2200 block of South Market within an hour of the shooting but have not yet located Mendoza.
Anyone who knows Mendoza’s whereabouts should contact police, Davidson said.
