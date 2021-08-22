Local

Can you identify 10 zoo animals by the sounds they make? Take our quiz and find out

By Eagle staff

Talali, a onetime resident of the Sedgwick County Zoo.
Want to test your knowledge of common zoo animal sounds? Click the button below to start our quiz and find out how well you do. Good luck!

