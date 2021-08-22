Local

Feeding the animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo takes a LOT of crickets

Sedgwick County Zoo employee Joey Pepoon feeds a carrot to Speed, an Aldabra tortoise. (June 5, 2019) Jaime Green

The animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo eat a lot of food, and they eat well. Executive director Jeff Ettling says he’s always surprised when people assume that the animals get food humans have rejected. On the contrary: The zoo feeds its residents high-quality foods that will keep them healthy.

But that’s not cheap. Here are some stats on what the zoo spends on food for its 4,000 residents and how much of certain items they go through each year.

2021 Sedgwick County Zoo Commissary spending

Produce: $252,000

Frozen fish: $88,000

Frozen meat: $65,000

Grains: $144,504

Invertebrates: $52,000

This year, the zoo will go through approximately

Source: Sedgwick County Zoo

Profile Image of Denise Neil
Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
  Comments  
