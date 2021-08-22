Feeding the animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo takes a LOT of crickets

Sedgwick County Zoo employee Joey Pepoon feeds a carrot to Speed, an Aldabra tortoise. (June 5, 2019)

The animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo eat a lot of food, and they eat well. Executive director Jeff Ettling says he’s always surprised when people assume that the animals get food humans have rejected. On the contrary: The zoo feeds its residents high-quality foods that will keep them healthy.

But that’s not cheap. Here are some stats on what the zoo spends on food for its 4,000 residents and how much of certain items they go through each year.

2021 Sedgwick County Zoo Commissary spending

Produce: $252,000

Frozen fish: $88,000

Frozen meat: $65,000

Grains: $144,504

Invertebrates: $52,000

This year, the zoo will go through approximately

58,760 apples

20,800 pounds of bananas

49,920 heads of romaine lettuce

31,200 pounds of carrots

18,720 hard-boiled eggs

6,240 pounds of kale

24,960 pounds of sweet potatoes

1,118,000 crickets

4,160,000 mealworms

Source: Sedgwick County Zoo