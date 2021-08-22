Local
Feeding the animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo takes a LOT of crickets
The animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo eat a lot of food, and they eat well. Executive director Jeff Ettling says he’s always surprised when people assume that the animals get food humans have rejected. On the contrary: The zoo feeds its residents high-quality foods that will keep them healthy.
But that’s not cheap. Here are some stats on what the zoo spends on food for its 4,000 residents and how much of certain items they go through each year.
2021 Sedgwick County Zoo Commissary spending
Produce: $252,000
Frozen fish: $88,000
Frozen meat: $65,000
Grains: $144,504
Invertebrates: $52,000
This year, the zoo will go through approximately
58,760 apples
20,800 pounds of bananas
49,920 heads of romaine lettuce
31,200 pounds of carrots
18,720 hard-boiled eggs
6,240 pounds of kale
24,960 pounds of sweet potatoes
1,118,000 crickets
4,160,000 mealworms
Source: Sedgwick County Zoo
