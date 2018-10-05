Steven brothers will stay on ice center roof until $50,000 is raised for Kunze’s family

The Steven brothers are raising $50,000 for the family of a slain sheriff’s deputy, and they vow to stay on the roof until their goal is met.

Rodney, Brandon and Johnny Steven say they will stay on the roof of the Wichita Ice Center starting Monday morning as they use tickets for the Wichita Thunder’s opening weekend to raise money for the family of Deputy Robert Kunze.

Kunze was dispatched to a suspicious character 911 call on Sept. 16. Once there, a convicted felon shot Kunze in his upper torso above his ballistic vest, Sheriff Jeff Easter has said. Kunze was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the felon — Robert C. Greeson — died at the scene.

Kunze, 41, left behind a wife and daughter. He had been a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy for 12 years.

The Steven brothers have a goal to raise over $50,000 for Kunze’s family, they said in a news release.

“At first this was about finding a way to let more people experience opening weekend with The Thunder, then we saw the potential to do something good for a family that has been through the unthinkable,” Brandon Steven said. “Like everyone else in the community, we were devastated to learn about the passing of Deputy Kunze. We’re going to donate the net proceeds of all the upper bowl sales directly to his family. Once we’ve reached our goal, this will be over $50,000.”

The brothers will be on the roof of the Wichita Ice Center, at Maple and Sycamore, along with sheriff’s office personnel. The brothers will stay on the roof and call people in the business community until they each sell a third of the tickets.

“We’ll stay up there all week if we have to,” the release said. “There’s rain in the forecast, but we’ve got our tents and rain gear ready to go. It may get uncomfortable, but it’s really about coming together and raising as much as we possibly can.”

The hockey team’s first games of the season are Friday against the Idaho Steelheads and Saturday against the Allen Americans. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at WichitaThunder.com or by calling 316-264-4625.

Rodney Steven II is owner of Genesis Health Clubs, Brandon Steven is the owner of the largest automotive dealership group in Kansas and Johnny Steven is owner of Eddy’s Insurance Group. They are co-owners of the Thunder.