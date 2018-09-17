Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in fatal shooting of Sedgwick County deputy

Robert C. Greeson has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Deputy Robert Kunze — a 12-year veteran with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Greeson, 29, allegedly shot and killed Kunze during a suspicious character call on Sunday afternoon. The suspect also died during the incident.

Greeson had convictions in Ellis County for a 2010 aggravated battery and for distributing hallucinogens in 2009, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. He had another drug conviction for a 2012 drug crime in Pawnee County.

Before his sentence ended on June 8, he had been supervised in Kingman County and Greeley County in late 2017.

In the past several years, the records show, he had been in and out of prison and spent some time in Sedgwick County.

One of his several prison discipline reports was for fighting in 2013 at Hutchinson Correctional Facility. He completed substance abuse and work-release programs.

Kunze was called at around 1:18 p.m. Sunday to the area of North 295th Street West and West 21st Street, just north of Garden Plain and about 20 miles west of downtown Wichita.





When Kunze arrived at about 1:42 p.m. Sunday, he saw a person who matched the description of the suspicious character, The Eagle previously reported. Then, at about 1:48 p.m., Kunze “activated the emergency button on his portable radio,” Sheriff Jeff Easter said during a Sunday evening news conference.

Another deputy responded and found both Kunze and Greeson on the ground.

Kunze was shot once in his upper torso above his ballistic vest, Easter said. The suspect was shot in his upper torso and waist.

Kunze was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis by ambulance and pronounced dead at around 2:55 p.m.

Greeson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greeson is thought to be connected to three other crimes in the area on Sunday, Easter said at the news conference.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that it will not be releasing any additional information on Greeson or on the shooting at this time.

This will be the only time we speak of this man on our social media sites.



