How you can help family of slain Kansas deputy

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will not call residents asking for money for slain Deputy Robert Kunze’s family, Lt. Tim Myers said.

Kunze was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 16 while responding to a suspicious character call. Before his death, the deputy killed a man on an hours-long crime spree who was armed with a stolen gun. His actions saved lives, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said.





“The Kunze family lost a son, a brother, a father and a husband,” Myers said. “I would venture to say that almost everyone has lost a loved one, and everyone could empathize or sympathize with how the Kunze family currently feels.”





Financially, Myers said, Kunze’s family lost at least half of its income.





Here is a list of some of the legitimate ways to donate to Kunze’s family.





Honore Adversis Foundation





When: Anytime

What: Provides critical financial assistance and services to Kunze’s family and others in the Fraternal Order of Police, Wichita Lodge No. 5, or any law enforcement officer employed by a municipal, county or state agency within Sedgwick County for line of duty death or serious injury.

Where: www.thin-blue-line.org

Chick-Fil-A

When: 4 - 8 p.m., Friday





What: 20 percent of all sales will go to Honore Adversis Foundation, which has established a fund for Kunze’s family





Where: All Wichita locations and Derby





Kansas Zombie Hunters





When: Friday and Saturday





What: Shoot zombies with paintballs. 10 percent of all proceeds go to Kunze’s family fund. Pre-registration recommended at www.kansaszombiehunters.com





Where: 7727 NE 36th Street, Newton





Fuzzy’s Taco Shop





When: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Sunday

What: All cash tips left on tables at the designated time will go to Kunze’s family fund. The first 60 donors of $5 or more will receive a fudge brownie dessert

Where: Central and Rock

T-shirts and hoodies

When: As available

What: Various schools, organizations and businesses are selling apparel and donating proceeds to Kunze’s fund.

Where: Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, www.cuffsvsaxes.com

If anyone has questions about the legitimacy of fundraisers in Kunze’s honor, Myer said to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3880.