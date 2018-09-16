Sedgwick County deputy killed during ‘officer-involved shooting,’ area agencies say

Update, 5:05 p.m.
Lt. Tim Myers has confirmed an “officer-involved shooting” at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North.
Myers, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, would not confirm if any injuries were reported.
Myers would not take any questions, and he said no other updates will be given at the scene.
Multiple local fire and law enforcement agencies made social media posts Sunday afternoon sending condolences to the family of a deputy who was killed Sunday. Many of those posts were later deleted. Among them was a post on the Harper Police Department Facebook page that said the deputy had died. The post was later removed.
Original Story
Authorities are responding to a shooting north of Garden Plain, a dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North. That’s about 20 miles west of Wichita.
Early scanner traffic indicates that an officer was involved.
A dispatch supervisor said police are planning to give an update at the scene and would not confirm if an officer was involved or if any injuries have been reported. Both the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office are on scene.
Scanner traffic indicates that at least one person has a gunshot wound to the neck.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
