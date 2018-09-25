Partner in crime of man who shot Deputy Kunze charged with gun crime, prosecutor says

A man accused of committing crimes with the convicted felon who shot and killed a Kansas sheriff’s deputy has been charged with gun crimes, a federal prosecutor said.

Justin Mashaney, 29, of Wichita, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a release.

“Law enforcement officers were investigating Kunze’s murder by Cody Greeson when they learned Mashaney recently had been committing crimes with Greeson,” McAllister said.

Greeson and Kunze shot and killed each other Sept. 16, authorities have said.

Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze was responding to a suspicious character call on the western side of Sedgwick County on Sept. 16 when he was shot by Greeson, a convicted felon, authorities have said. Sheriff Jeff Easter previously said Greeson is the suspect in three other crimes that day — including stealing a gun.

Greeson shot Kunze above his protective vest, and Kunze returned fire. Greeson died at the scene while Kunze was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Justin Lee Mashaney Courtesy Photo Kansas Department of Corrections

In a criminal complaint filed in federal court against Mashaney, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office detective said deputies were at a home in the 500 block of South All Hallows on Sunday to arrest Mashaney on outstanding warrants.

In the driveway, deputies saw a Chevy pickup registered to Mashaney. When they looked inside, they saw a rifle. A detective then obtained a search warrant for the pickup and found a Savage Arms 22LR, Model 64 rifle with a scope and a black Ruger 9 mm pistol.

Mashaney was arrested when he returned to the home.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Mashaney was booked at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of violation of offender registration act.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Mashaney was convicted in Butler County of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling or vehicle in November 2008. He was convicted of a November 2014 theft and burglary, and a June 2015 burglary in Sedgwick County. He was convicted of criminally possessing a weapon by a convicted felon in a January 2016 case in Sedgwick County.





He was discharged from the Department of Corrections when his sentence expired in December 2017. According to court documents, Mashaney was also known as Cheeze.

The case can be prosecuted in federal court, the complaint states, because the rifle was not manufactured in Kansas, which means it was shipped or taken to the state through interstate commerce. Savage Arms is based in Westfield, Mass., with a division in Canada.





If convicted, Mashaney faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000, McAllister said.



