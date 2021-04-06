A new tacos and tequila tasting event is happening in downtown Wichita this spring

Wichita’s big Taco Fest won’t be back until next year. The Wichita Eagle

Last year didn’t include festivals of any kind much less ones that celebrated the joy of taco consumption.

But 2021 will be different.

A familiar event-planning group is putting on a tacos and tequila event that’s scheduled for 2:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. And though it won’t be as large as the Taco Fest that Festive ICT put on in Wichita from 2017 through 2019, the new event’s organizers are planning on a socially distanced, outdoor, post-Cinco De Mayo fiesta full of flavor.

The new event, called Tacos & Tequila, is being put on by Xclusive Event Services, a company owned and run by brother and sister Crystal McDonald and Cody Lathrop. The two are best known as the people behind the annual Bloktoberfest party that always took place pre-pandemic in the field just east of the Wichita Boathouse. They’re also the owners of the giant green Booze Truck mobile bar that has been a presence at many big events around town and is one of four mobile bars in their fleet.

Last spring, Xclusive took over management of the Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita, and has since been putting on little events, including Final Friday gatherings. Recently, Xclusive also took over management of the Brick & Mortar venue at 229 S. Emporia and is now handling bookings and bar service there.

Now, with two prime venues under their control, Xclusive Event’s owners want to offer more “micro events” that the public can enjoy. They hope to soon start organizing some type of event at one of the venues each month. They’re envisioning things like pre- and post-concert parties lined up with Intrust Bank Arena shows, wine and cheese tastings, or bourbon and cigar events.

Tacos & Tequila will take place at the Wichita Boathouse and will include four or five local taco food trucks, an elote vendor, and some Mexican ice cream vendors. There will also be a mariachi band and cultural dancers at the event. The three taco vendors signed up to participate so far are Uno Mas, Cousin Hector’s and Tony’s Tacos.

Admission to the event will be free. Those who want to take part in a tequila tasting will need a $20 ticket. The tasting will last all day so no one feels pressured to rush though it — never a good idea with tequila, McDonald said. The tasting will be the only indoor part of the event.

The rest of the activities will be outside in the Boathouse’s front parking lot, back patio and back lawn area. Yard games also will be set up, and there will be music and karaoke as well as a chihuahua costume contest.

Tickets for the tequila tasting are on sale at www.eventbrite.com/e/tacos-tequila-tickets-145944446769.

Wichita does love a good taco festival. A group called FestiveICT had been putting on a huge taco festival that started in 2017, though last year’s was canceled because of COVID-19. The group also canceled its other annual events in 2020, including Margaritas & Mojitos.

Debbie Botefur, who handles marketing for the group, says that FestiveICT has decided not to put on a Taco Fest this year, either.

“They’re going to focus on 2022 and make it a safer and more enjoyable event for everybody,” she said.

It’s possible FestiveICT could do another event on a smaller scale sometime this year, though. She promised to let me know if the group makes any decisions.