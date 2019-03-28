Margaritas, mojitos will be the stars of this new Wichita party by Taco Fest’s founders

They put on an event that celebrates tacos.
They put on an event that celebrates pizza.
Now, Festive ICT, the group behind the Wichita Taco Fest and the ICT Pizza Fest are putting on another flavorful event. On Thursday, the group announced its plans for Margaritas and Mojitos, a “unique tasting event” that’s set for 5 to 9 p.m. on May 17 at the Great Room and Terrace at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.
The event, which will be open only to people ages 21 and over, will feature margaritas and mojitos from at least 12 local establishments. Those who buy $20 tickets will then purchase $3 tickets to get the drinks. There will also be a cash bar selling beer.
Ticket holders also will get appetizers from local restaurants, and live music will be provided by DJ Macrobiotics and Banda Hispanica.
The vendors providing the drinks will be competing for “best margarita” and “best mojito” awards, decided both by judges and by attendees. Participating vendors will be announced soon.
Only 500 of the $20 entry tickets will be available, and they’ll go up to $30 the day of the event. They’re on sale now at ritasandmojitos.com.
