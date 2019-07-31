Tacos and tequila are the stars of Saturday’s Wichita Taco Fest, back for a third year

Turnout for inaugural taco event is overwhelming (FILE VIDEO -- JUNE 24, 2017) The first ever Wichita Taco Fest was greeted by lines of hundreds of hungry Wichitans waiting to get into the event where several local and regional vendors were selling their tacos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- JUNE 24, 2017) The first ever Wichita Taco Fest was greeted by lines of hundreds of hungry Wichitans waiting to get into the event where several local and regional vendors were selling their tacos.

It’s the third year for the popular Wichita Taco Fest, and the event — which happens on Saturday — will be moving to its third location.

This time, the event, which allows attendees to sample tacos from a long list of local restaurants for $1 apiece, is happening at Old Cowtown Museum. It’s scheduled for 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the venue, which is at 1865 Museum Blvd., and organizers are hoping for an even bigger crowd than the 7,000 who attended last year, when the festival happened at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The event will be set up much like last year’s: People will buy tickets to get in and then can buy $1 tacos as well as servings of chips and salsa, for which the restaurants will set their own prices. Margaritas and beer also will be for sale, and a special tickets will allow access to a tequila tasting.

Admission to the event is $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Tickets to the tequila tasting are $40 and will include samples of 10 different shots of top-shelf tequila in a private tasting area. Those tickets also include admission to the festival.

A long list of local restaurants will sell $1 tacos this weekend at the Wichita Taco Fest. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Among the local restaurants who have already signed up to participate are newbies Mo’s Hut, Coco’s Kitchen and El Mexico Cafe. Several vendors who have participated since the first Taco Fest also are returning, including District Taqueria and Los Compadres. There will also be desserts, beer and margaritas for sale, and several vendors will bring vegan and vegetarian tacos this year.

Those who attend will be able to enjoy all the Cowtown exhibits but the taco vendors will be set up in a field on the museum’s west side.

Botefur said organizers chose Old Cowtown because it allowed for lots of people and provided plenty of shade.

“We had several different options we had looked at that were more open but there was not as much shade, and that’s what we really considered,” she said. “Once we walked in, it felt like it was a good location for us.”

The all-ages event also will include music by live DJs, and people will be able to shop at a Haute Handmade Pop Up Market set up onsite.

FestiveICT is a business that puts on food and drink-centered parties in Whichita, though earlier this month, it expanded into Kansas City, putting on a version of Taco Fest at Crossroads KC. They’re also responsible for the ICT Pizza Fest and the new Margaritas & Mojiotos event that happened at Old Cowtown Museum in May.

Advance tickets for Taco Fest are available at www.eventbrite.com, where a $2.24 processing fee will be added, or at any MobileComm store, where no extra fees will be charged.

Wichita Taco Fest

What: The third-annual installment of a taco-eating party by FestiveICT

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.

Tickets: $10 in advance at www.eventbrite.com or at MobileCOMM stores, $15 at the gate. A tequila-tasting ticket is $40. Tacos will be $1 apiece.

More information: www.festiveict.com/taco-fest