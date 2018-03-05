More Videos

Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State’s Shaquille Morris, Landry Shamet named first team all-AAC

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

March 05, 2018 12:35 PM

Wichita State senior center Shaquille Morris and sophomore guard Landry Shamet were voted first team all-conference by coaches in the American Athletic Conference, it was announced on Monday.

The WSU duo was joined by Cincinnati’s Gary Clark and Jacob Evans and Houston’s Rob Gray on the first team. No other Shockers were recognized on the second team or honorable mention, or on the all-rookie team.

Morris averages 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on the season, but led WSU in scoring during conference play at 15.7 points. Shamet leads the team in scoring for the season at 14.6 points and in assists at 5.2 per game, while shooting nearly 49 percent from the field and 44 percent on three-pointers.

The conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, and Team Academic Award will be announce on Tuesday, while the American Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday.

The conference tournament begins in Orlando on Thursday. WSU, the No. 2 seed, will play the winner between No. 7 Temple and No. 10 Tulane on Friday at 6 p.m.

