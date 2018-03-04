Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. can't get a shot away in the final second against Cincinnati on Sunday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. can't get a shot away in the final second against Cincinnati on Sunday at Koch Arena. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. can't get a shot away in the final second against Cincinnati on Sunday at Koch Arena. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Wichita State Shockers

The Shockers had their chances on Sunday, and they would take those chances again

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

March 04, 2018 05:22 PM

The script couldn’t get any better.

On senior day with a conference championship on the line, Conner Frankamp, a senior from Wichita, let fly a three-pointer with Wichita State trailing by one point in the final seconds.

But there was no perfect ending for WSU’s six seniors, at least not in their final game at Koch Arena, as Frankamp’s shot missed and senior Darral Willis couldn’t score on the follow. No. 10 Cincinnati defeated No. 11 Wichita State 62-61 on Sunday.

“That’s not the last one you’re going to take,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall told Frankamp, as he wrapped his arm around him on the court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I would still do the same thing, I would give him the opportunity to make that shot,” Marshall said in his postgame news conference. “You’ve got a senior that is a great shooter and a great scorer and another senior on the backside with the offensive rebound. You would bet they would make one of those shots.”

It was the final missed opportunity in a half full of them.

WSU tied Cincinnati four times in the first eight minutes of the half before finally taking its first lead of the half, 49-48, with 11:20 remaining. From there, WSU had four possessions in the next four minutes that could have extended its lead and came up empty all four times.

030418wsu_th12
Wichita State’s Rashard Kelly dunks against Cincinnati’s Gary Clark during the second half Sunday at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

After Rashard Kelly’s ferocious dunk tied the score at 58 with 5:30 remaining, WSU scored three points in its final seven possessions. The Shockers committed two turnovers and missed six of their final seven shots.

“We had looks,” Marshall said. “We have to make one of those plays.”

The final look came on a baseline out of bounds play with nine seconds remaining after WSU’s initial attempt on the possession, a foray by Landry Shamet into the lane, was swatted away by Cincinnati’s Gary Clark. Marshall had the option to use a timeout and draw up a play, which he has had success with this season, but opted against it and called for a quick-hitter to Frankamp.

WSU created the situation it wanted — Frankamp isolated on a Cincinnati big man — as Cincinnati switched the screen and left 6-foot-11 center Nysier Brooks on Frankamp, but the end result was a contested three and missed shot. Frankamp finished the game 2 of 8 shooting and 0 of 4 on three-pointers.

“The ball looked good,” Marshall said. “I thought he was going in. I just had that much faith in Conner. Obviously he didn’t make a three tonight, but he’s still one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen in my life.”

While a contested three-pointer isn’t an ideal shot when a team is trailing by one, Frankamp does have a history of making tough shots. According to Synergy Sports Technology, Frankamp ranks in the 96th percentile of college basketball in scoring efficiency on shots created from baseline out of bounds plays.

“All ya’ll from Wichita have seen Conner Frankamp make a shot like that for the last 10 years,” Kelly said. “It was a hell of a game, a one-point game, that came down to the last shot.”

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said it was a shot he could live with.

“I thought they got a little disorganized,” Cronin said of the last play. “We went with our big lineup, so we could switch everything. Our goal was don’t lose on a free throw or a layup. These guys executed it. Try to make them make a shot to beat us. They’ve got plenty of guys who can make them, but I’ve seen too many teams lose the game on a free throw.”

But to WSU, the loss didn’t come down to any one play or shot.

The Shockers had their chances on Sunday.

More Videos

What does narrow lose mean for the Shockers going forward? 2:34

What does narrow lose mean for the Shockers going forward?

Pause
“Playing Cincinnati is like being in a boxing match” 14:22

“Playing Cincinnati is like being in a boxing match”

Shocker seniors: Shaquille Morris rose from 'project' to potential 'Player of the Year' 2:39

Shocker seniors: Shaquille Morris rose from 'project' to potential 'Player of the Year'

Gregg Marshall says WSU 'needed' a win like the OT one over UCF 3:58

Gregg Marshall says WSU 'needed' a win like the OT one over UCF

Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what Koch Arena will be like on Sunday 1:46

Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what Koch Arena will be like on Sunday

Taylor Eldridge explains how Darral went Dirk to help WSU pull out the win 2:30

Taylor Eldridge explains how Darral went Dirk to help WSU pull out the win

Shocker seniors: Wichita State's 'glue guy' Rashard Kelly does the dirty work 1:54

Shocker seniors: Wichita State's 'glue guy' Rashard Kelly does the dirty work

Shocker seniors: Darral Willis Jr. continued a trend of junior college big men who made an impact at WSU 1:56

Shocker seniors: Darral Willis Jr. continued a trend of junior college big men who made an impact at WSU

The rise of Shaq Morris: Marshall talks about player's jump from project to possible pro 12:46

The rise of Shaq Morris: Marshall talks about player's jump from project to possible pro

Shocker seniors: Local legend Conner Frankamp wrote a new chapter as WSU's sharpshooter 1:46

Shocker seniors: Local legend Conner Frankamp wrote a new chapter as WSU's sharpshooter

Taylor Eldridge of the Wichita Eagle breaks down Wichita State one-point lost to Cincinnati on Sunday. theying@wichitaeagle.com

“We would get a stop and you could feel the crowd start getting real excited in transition, then we couldn’t convert,” Shamet said. “But that felt like it could have been at a neutral site in March down the road in the tournament.”

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What does narrow lose mean for the Shockers going forward? 2:34

What does narrow lose mean for the Shockers going forward?

Pause
“Playing Cincinnati is like being in a boxing match” 14:22

“Playing Cincinnati is like being in a boxing match”

Shocker seniors: Shaquille Morris rose from 'project' to potential 'Player of the Year' 2:39

Shocker seniors: Shaquille Morris rose from 'project' to potential 'Player of the Year'

Gregg Marshall says WSU 'needed' a win like the OT one over UCF 3:58

Gregg Marshall says WSU 'needed' a win like the OT one over UCF

Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what Koch Arena will be like on Sunday 1:46

Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what Koch Arena will be like on Sunday

Taylor Eldridge explains how Darral went Dirk to help WSU pull out the win 2:30

Taylor Eldridge explains how Darral went Dirk to help WSU pull out the win

Shocker seniors: Wichita State's 'glue guy' Rashard Kelly does the dirty work 1:54

Shocker seniors: Wichita State's 'glue guy' Rashard Kelly does the dirty work

Shocker seniors: Darral Willis Jr. continued a trend of junior college big men who made an impact at WSU 1:56

Shocker seniors: Darral Willis Jr. continued a trend of junior college big men who made an impact at WSU

The rise of Shaq Morris: Marshall talks about player's jump from project to possible pro 12:46

The rise of Shaq Morris: Marshall talks about player's jump from project to possible pro

Shocker seniors: Local legend Conner Frankamp wrote a new chapter as WSU's sharpshooter 1:46

Shocker seniors: Local legend Conner Frankamp wrote a new chapter as WSU's sharpshooter

“Playing Cincinnati is like being in a boxing match”

View More Video