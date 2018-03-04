Who, when, and where Wichita State plays in the AAC tournament

Wichita State is the No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament after the conference standings were finalized following Sunday’s results. The Shockers finished 14-4 in their inaugural season in the AAC, two games behind conference champion Cincinnati.
The Shockers (24-6) will play at 6 p.m. Friday against the winner between No. 7 seed Temple (16-14) and No. 10 Tulane (14-16) at Amway Center in Orlando. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Field is set for the #AmericanHoops Championship!— American MBB (@American_MBB) March 4, 2018
Temple split the season series with WSU, winning 81-79 in overtime in Philadelphia then putting WSU in a double-digit halftime deficit before the Shockers rallied for a 93-86 win at Koch Arena on Feb. 15. The Owls have played one of the strongest schedules in the country and are ranked No. 51 in the latest RPI report.
If WSU were to win Friday, then it could draw a rematch with Houston in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS. Like the Temple series, the Shockers won at home and lost on the road to Houston.
The AAC tournament championship game will also be broadcast on CBS at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
