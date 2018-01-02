K-State head coach Bill Snyder is aware the championship trophy for winning the Cactus Bowl Tuesday night.
Kansas State University

Bill Snyder informs K-State staff he plans to return as coach

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

January 02, 2018 03:47 PM

MANHATTAN

Bill Snyder informed his coaching staff on Tuesday that he plans to return to Kansas State for another season, according to a source.

Snyder shared the news in a coaches meeting at K-State’s football complex, the source said.

K-State finished its season last week with a 35-17 victory over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl; Snyder said he was uncertain about his coaching future afterward.

“That hasn’t been decided yet,” he said at the time.

Snyder previously said he needed more time to speak with family and school administrators before deciding if he wanted to continue coaching or retire at the age of 78.

He has now apparently made up his mind, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

A K-State media spokesperson said he had no update on the topic. Attempts to reach Snyder for comment were unsuccessful.

K-State Online was first to report Snyder’s meeting with coaches on Tuesday.

Next season will be Snyder’s 27th with the Wildcats. He arrived in 1989 after previously serving as offensive coordinator at Iowa and transformed K-State from a moribund team into a consistent winner. Snyder has coached in 321 games, leading the Wildcats to 210 victories, 19 bowls and two conference championships. He briefly retired in 2005 and returned to the sideline in 2009.

Snyder was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He is the nation’s oldest active coach.

His coaching future is among the most discussed topics in K-State football circles, as he commits to only one season at a time. Some thought 2017 might be his final year with the Wildcats, especially when he was diagnosed with throat cancer during the offseason.

Instead, he seems poised to keep coaching after guiding K-State to an 8-5 record.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

  Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

    Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

brader@wichitaeagle.com

