Bill Snyder uncertain about his coaching future at Kansas State

Will Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder return for another season?
Right now, he doesn’t have an answer.
“I am in the process of it,” Snyder said Wednesday at a news conference when asked if he had made a decision on his coaching future. “It will be a little bit, because of the bowl preparation.”
For years, Snyder has waited until the conclusion of each season to decide whether he will continue coaching. This year is no different.
He will lead the Wildcats onto the field against the UCLA Bruins next week at the Cactus Bowl and then sit down with his family and discuss his best path forward. The year-to-year uncertainty makes recruiting difficult, but it is the process he believes in.
“I need to have more dialogue with my family,” Snyder said. “I have had some dialogue with our administration, and I need to have a little more dialogue with them. As far as the people in our program, the players, I have to assess, which I haven’t done, just exactly the impact, positively and negatively that I have had with them. It’s the same things I have always said. It’s just about being more thorough with it. For me, it’s a big decision.”
Snyder, 78, is the oldest active coach in college football. He has coached 320 games over the course of his Hall-of-Fame career, leading the Wildcats to 209 victories, 18 bowls and two Big 12 championships.
He arrived at K-State in 1989 and turned a once moribund football team into a consistent winner. The Wildcats have named their football stadium after him and a Snyder statue greets fans outside the West entrance.
But he is entering the twilight of his career.
K-State athletic director Gene Taylor says he is working under the assumption Snyder will be back in 2018 until he tells him otherwise.
“We have talked a couple of times,” Taylor said. “Not about much more than what you heard in here today. He really wants to thoroughly discuss it with his family. He feels compelled to give us an answer sooner than later. He has told me that before ... I think he’d like to give it as soon after the bowl game as he can.”
For now, Taylor is prepared for all scenarios. He said he has spoken with his staff about how to proceed if Snyder chooses to retire. He also has a short list of names ready to pursue if he needs to conduct a coaching search.
Taylor expects to formally speak with Snyder about his coaching future at some point after the Cactus Bowl.
He doesn’t know which way Snyder is leaning.
“A good friend of mine told me (Snyder) could be a good poker player and win a lot of money playing, because he does not give you a sense for what he’s thinking,” Taylor said. “I honestly couldn’t (tell you). I go back and forth. I really do. I couldn’t give you a sense one way or the other what he’s thinking.”
