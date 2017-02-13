K-State’s Bill Snyder reveals cancer diagnosis

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder said in a news release Monday that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
In the release through the university’s athletics department, Snyder said he expects a “positive outcome” and that he has been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for the past three weeks.
The university said in the release that Snyder’s condition will not affect his coaching duties.
“With so much talk presently out there, I certainly owe it to everyone to make them aware of my condition,” Snyder said in the release. “I greatly appreciate our President, Richard Myers, and athletic director John Currie for their continued support, and I’m very grateful to those who have responded over the past 24 hours via calls, texts, emails, etc., with such kind thoughts and words.”
The cancer will not stop him from coaching the Wildcats this spring or next season, he added. He expects to be with the team when spring practices begin in March.
Doctors have deemed Snyder’s prognosis to be excellent, according to the news release.
Reports surfaced over the weekend that Snyder was receiving treatment for an undisclosed health issue and that he had taken time off work to travel to Kansas City for his hospital visits.
“I feel bad having to release this information about my health in this manner,” Snyder said, “prior to sharing it in person with so many personal friends, distant family, players and their families, past and present, and many of the Kansas State football family so close to our program.”
Snyder thanked K-State athletic director John Currie and university president Richard Myers for supporting him through this time, as well as the family and friends that have reached out to him in recent days.
“I’m very grateful to those who have responded over the past 24 hours via calls, texts, emails, etc., with such kind thoughts and words,” Snyder said. “And again, my apology to each of you whom I did not have the opportunity to reach personally before this release.”
K-State plans to help Snyder through this process in hopes of helping him make a full recovery.
“Coach Snyder’s health is of the utmost importance, and he has our full support during this time,” Currie said. “We will provide all of the necessary accommodations he and his family need to ensure a smooth treatment process. He will remain our head coach during this treatment period, and we look forward to seeing him on the field this spring.”
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments