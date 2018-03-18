K-State has reservations with UMBC. The white, sleeveless tops are ready.

The reservations are set.

The K-State Wildcats and UMBC Retrievers will meet a little before 8 p.m. tonight in Charlotte, N.C. That's eastern time, of course.

Some might say the date was planned when both K-State and UMBC won their first rounds in the NCAA Tournament.

But if you're following the two teams on Twitter, you'll know that the reservations were not "official" until @UMBCAthletics asked @KStateMBB if the team was up.

"Yeah," K-State Men's Basketball replied. "What's up? You got plans for tonight?"

UMBC said it was makin' a reservation for two in downtown Charlotte.

"...u want in?" @UMBCAthletics asked.

"Absolutely, let's say a little before 8?" @KStateMBB replied. "Is this place fancy? Should we get dressed up?"

It's not yet known how fancy the place is — but UMBC recommended an outfit.

"We’d love it if you wore something white and sleeveless."

UMBC is in luck — K-State said the team has the perfect outfit ready. So yes, the Wildcats did pack their white uniforms, which they will wear against the Retrievers, as the favored No. 9 seed. UMBC is the No. 16 seed — and the first No. 16 seed to have ever won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

"You're in luck," @KStateMBB replied. "We've got the perfect outfit ready."

The @UMBCAthletics Twitter account had 5,588 followers when the Retrievers were playing No. 1 Virginia. Now, the account has more than 90,000 followers and has become America's favorite NCAA Tournament team.





UMBC Athletics has used the new spotlight to poke fun on Twitter.