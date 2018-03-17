K-State vs. UMBC preview, predictions: Which team keeps dancing to the Sweet 16?

Kansas State vs. UMBC
WHEN/WHERE: About 6:45 p.m. Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
TV: TruTV
Projected lineups
P
No.
UMBC
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
33
Arkel Lamar
6-5
So.
10.5
F
13
Joe Sherburne
6-6
Jr.
10.9
F
30
Daniel Akin
6-9
Fr.
3.6
G
10
Jairus Lyles
6-2
Sr.
20.2
G
11
K.J. Maura
5-8
Sr.
11.4
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
7.1
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
9.1
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
10.8
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.0
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
7.2
The Lowdown:Kansas State beat Creighton on Friday, reaching the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32 for the first time since 2012. Now, the Wildcats have a manageable path to the Sweet 16. With No. 1 seed Virginia out of the way, they are favored by 10.5 points over UMBC. The No. 16 seed Retrievers pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history against the Cavaliers and will try to keep their magic run going against K-State.
K-State player to watch: Barry Brown. The junior guard ratcheted up his game without Dean Wade in the lineup in the first round and played brilliantly on both ends against Creighton. He scored 18 points, six rebounds and three assists, while also holding top Bluejays scorer Marcus Foster to five points. Wade is expected to be limited, at best, against UMBC. Can Brown play with the same tenacity against the Retrievers?
UMBC player to watch: Jairus Lyles. The senior guard did it all against Virginia, scoring a game-high 28 points on 11 shots. He seems to play his best in tournament settings. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the America East Tournament before helping UMBC upset the Cavaliers here.
Kellis Robinett’s prediction
Kansas State 75, UMBC 63. This game could be harder than some expect, as UMBC has the shooters to keep up with K-State. But this is new territory for the Retrievers, and the Wildcats will have a depth advantage.
Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction
Kansas State 72, UMBC 65. Lightning can't strike twice. Can it?
Vahe Gregorian's prediction
Kansas State 66, UMBC 61. Retrievers are too depleted from Friday euphoria to sustain this run.
