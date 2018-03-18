UMBC players spoke about second-round opponent Kansas State after becoming the first No. 16 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game by beating Virginia. Kellis Robinett
UMBC players spoke about second-round opponent Kansas State after becoming the first No. 16 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game by beating Virginia. Kellis Robinett

Sports

What will happen to UMBC's Twitter account if K-State sends the underdogs back home?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

March 18, 2018 10:23 AM

The @UMBCAthletics Twitter account had 5,588 followers during the game when the UMBC Retrievers became college basketball’s ultimate Cinderella team by being the first No. 16 seed to ever win a game in the NCAA Tournament.

But to the underdogs, "5k is a large amount, dude."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not anymore.

Crushing No. 1 Virgina put UMBC on the map — and the man who manages the school's athletics Twitter account has noticed.

The account had over 90,000 followers by early Sunday morning, and some have compared it to Twitter-popular Wendy's and MoonPie.

UMBC Athletics has used the spotlight to show off its "wicked smart student athletes" — and also to poke fun (with sass and sarcasm) at Maryland, ESPN and the haters, of course.

But what happens if America's favorite underdogs — the Retrievers — fall to the K-State Wildcats (a team that has embraced the villain role)?

Duke fan Ryan Briggs wants to see UMBC tweets after a loss.

And Zach Seidel, the UMBC alum who runs the account, has already tweeted what would happen.

"I mean it will probably just be tweets of other sports and stuff..." Seidel tweeted as UMBC Athletics.

Exciting? Maybe.

Because the team "can't miss" a shot — and now the team can't practice.

But not even @UMBCAthletics has tweeted that the Retrievers will beat K-State.

"Please look on our TL and find where we have tweeted anything that said that we will def win (on Sunday), please...we'll wait," @UMBCAthletics tweeted to one who thought the team should be humble and "not act like they're not gonna lose next game."

Seidel told the Associated Press that he got "roped into" running the Twitter account for UMBC's second-round game on Sunday against K-State — and he doesn't plan to change his approach.

More Videos

Bill Self on KU's win over Seton Hall: 'Good at times and painful at times'

Bill Self on KU's win over Seton Hall: 'Good at times and painful at times'

Pause
Devonté Graham on collision: 'I just went black for a little second'

Devonté Graham on collision: "I just went black for a little second"

K-State guard Barry Brown compares UMBC to Oklahoma

K-State guard Barry Brown compares UMBC to Oklahoma

Nolan Gerrity doesn't think UMBC is a Cinderella team

Nolan Gerrity doesn't think UMBC is a Cinderella team

UMBC forward Max Portmann: 'We have a lot of the country behind us'

UMBC forward Max Portmann: "We have a lot of the country behind us"

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber trying to get his players ready for UMBC

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber trying to get his players ready for UMBC

UMBC players on what they know about second-round NCAA Tournament foe Kansas State

UMBC players on what they know about second-round NCAA Tournament foe Kansas State

Coach Weber on Kansas State's win over Creighton: Our guys 'rose to the occasion'

Coach Weber on Kansas State's win over Creighton: Our guys 'rose to the occasion'

Kamau Stokes on crucial alley-oop: 'It was a momentum-changer'

Kamau Stokes on crucial alley-oop: 'It was a momentum-changer'

Stokes, Brown Jr. discuss overcoming Dean Wade's absence in Kansas State's win over Creighton

Stokes, Brown Jr. discuss overcoming Dean Wade's absence in Kansas State's win over Creighton

For the first time in college basketball history, a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed. UMBC defeated Virginia 74-54 Friday, March 16, 2018 at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Brendan Marksbmarks@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  