What will happen to UMBC's Twitter account if K-State sends the underdogs back home?

The @UMBCAthletics Twitter account had 5,588 followers during the game when the UMBC Retrievers became college basketball’s ultimate Cinderella team by being the first No. 16 seed to ever win a game in the NCAA Tournament.
But to the underdogs, "5k is a large amount, dude."
Not anymore.
Crushing No. 1 Virgina put UMBC on the map — and the man who manages the school's athletics Twitter account has noticed.
The account had over 90,000 followers by early Sunday morning, and some have compared it to Twitter-popular Wendy's and MoonPie.
UMBC Athletics has used the spotlight to show off its "wicked smart student athletes" — and also to poke fun (with sass and sarcasm) at Maryland, ESPN and the haters, of course.
But what happens if America's favorite underdogs — the Retrievers — fall to the K-State Wildcats (a team that has embraced the villain role)?
Duke fan Ryan Briggs wants to see UMBC tweets after a loss.
And Zach Seidel, the UMBC alum who runs the account, has already tweeted what would happen.
"I mean it will probably just be tweets of other sports and stuff..." Seidel tweeted as UMBC Athletics.
Exciting? Maybe.
Because the team "can't miss" a shot — and now the team can't practice.
But not even @UMBCAthletics has tweeted that the Retrievers will beat K-State.
"Please look on our TL and find where we have tweeted anything that said that we will def win (on Sunday), please...we'll wait," @UMBCAthletics tweeted to one who thought the team should be humble and "not act like they're not gonna lose next game."
Seidel told the Associated Press that he got "roped into" running the Twitter account for UMBC's second-round game on Sunday against K-State — and he doesn't plan to change his approach.
