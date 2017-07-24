She tried to kill a bug but set her apartment on fire instead

An eastern Kansas woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a small, flip-style lighter.
Monique Quarles tells the Topeka Capital-Journal that sparks shot out of the lighter and caused a mattress to catch fire in the Fairlawn Green Apartments complex in Topeka early Monday.
After she was unable to put out the fire, Quarles left the unit with two others and began alerting residents of the fire. Fire officials say 13 adults and six children have been displaced.
Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Herrera says one person was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
Officials estimate that the fire caused $140,000 in damage.
The apartment complex was the scene of another large fire in July 2016.
