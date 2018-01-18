Here’s who will be reviewing police actions on the city’s new advisory board

More Videos 5:46 City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police Pause 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:03 Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 0:53 K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder 1:22 Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 0:31 A van crashed into a house causing an evacuation 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 1:18 Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

City manager Robert Layton announces the creation of a citizens review board for the Wichita Police Department. He says the board will provide oversight, accountability, and transparency for the police department.

