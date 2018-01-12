City says it followed law when denying Eagle requests for body-camera footage

The city of Wichita says it followed all requirements by the Kansas Open Records Act when it denied The Eagle access to police body-camera footage in two cases last year.
The Eagle filed a lawsuit in December alleging city officials denied the newspaper’s record requests without basis. In a response filed Jan. 5, the city’s attorney, Edward Keeley, asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.
The requested footage involves two cases. One dealt with a Wichita police officer who was accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident while off duty after she allegedly had been drinking. The second case involves an Iraqi man who was handcuffed before he, his wife and 15-year-old daughter were detained and questioned by Wichita officers after the man tried to deposit a $151,000 check at Emprise Bank, 2140 N. Woodlawn, in September.
In the first case, the city denied the request because the footage was “considered criminal investigation records” and because the Open Records Act specifies only certain people can have access to body-camera footage.
Never miss a local story.
However, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said he doesn’t plan to pursue charges in the case.
In the case involving the Iraqi family, the city initially approved The Eagle’s request, then later denied the request when Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker questioned the cost. The city attorney said the footage did not have to be released because it was not shown at a public government meeting, it was a record of a criminal investigation and the release was only authorized to a limited list of people.
While The Eagle argues the footage in the case is public record as defined by the Kansas Open Records Act, the city says it’s considered a “criminal investigation record,” which allows the decision for its release to be made by the city, the response says.
Keeley argued that releasing the footage isn’t of “public interest” as defined by KORA and is just “public curiosity.”
The Eagle wants to determine what the city’s position is in why it shouldn’t have to turn over body-camera footage, The Eagle’s attorney, Lyndon Vix, said.
Most recently, the city denied a request by the newspaper asking Wichita police release all body-camera footage related to the deadly shooting of an unarmed man on Dec. 28.
An officer shot and killed Andrew Finch, 28, after receiving a false “swatting” call about a fake homicide and hostage situation inside Finch’s home. Wichita police say the officer fired when Finch lowered his hands after being told to keep them up, then raised them suddenly, making the officer believe he reached into his waistband for a gun.
Police also have said that they are limited in what they can disclose because the shooting remains under investigation.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments