City Hall has ‘blood on its hands’ in swatting death, attorney tells council

More Videos 0:16 Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game Pause 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:20 Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes 1:15 Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita 4:06 James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands' 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder 0:42 I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands' Local civil rights attorney and congressional candidate James Thompson spoke before the Wichita City Council on Tuesday and used national statistics to point out that the number of police shootings in Wichita is abnormally high and that funding for officer training and staffing is too low. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 16, 2018) Local civil rights attorney and congressional candidate James Thompson spoke before the Wichita City Council on Tuesday and used national statistics to point out that the number of police shootings in Wichita is abnormally high and that funding for officer training and staffing is too low. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 16, 2018) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Local civil rights attorney and congressional candidate James Thompson spoke before the Wichita City Council on Tuesday and used national statistics to point out that the number of police shootings in Wichita is abnormally high and that funding for officer training and staffing is too low. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 16, 2018) theying@wichitaeagle.com