Who’s running for Kansas governor? An up-to-date guide

The 2018 campaign for Kansas governor is producing a large field of candidates.
The number of candidates keeps increasing, ensuring competitive contests for both the Republican and Democratic nomination.
Candidates face their first big test this fall as they try to raise money. They are competing for a limited pool of large donors and that may eventually force out some hopefuls.
For now, the candidates continue to jockey for position.
Here are candidates from both parties, as well as the names of those thought to be considering a run. This page will be updated as candidates enter and drop out of the race.
Democratic candidates
Arden Andersen
Position: Olathe physician
Past: Air Force Reserve Colnel
Education: College Of Osteo Of The Pacific
Website: http://andersen2018.com/
Andersen says universal healthcare is inevitable and that a prosperous economy does not need to compromise the environment.
Carl Brewer
Position: Recently retired from government relations position with Spirit AeroSystems
Past: Mayor of Wichita, 2007-2015
Education: Friends University
Website: www.brewerforkansas.com
Brewer was the first Democrat to enter the race, on Feb. 20. He is critical of the past management of the state and has said state services are under financial stress.
He has promised a community activist campaign.
Josh Svaty
Position: Farmer
Past: State secretary of agriculture, 2009-2011; Kansas House, 2003-2009
Education: Sterling College, Washburn University
Website: https://joshuasvaty.com/
Svaty entered the race May 16. He became the second Democrat to jump in, triggering the first contested Democratic gubernatorial primary in Kansas in two decades.
His anti-abortion voting record in the Kansas House could prompt questions in the Democratic primary. He has said he thinks the focus of the race should remain on the state’s finances, schools and quality-of-life issues.
In addition to serving in state government, Svaty has worked as a senior adviser in the Environmental Protection Agency.
Jim Ward
Position: House Democratic leader; House member since 2003
Past: State Senate, 1991-1993
Education: Creighton University, Washburn University
Website: https://kansasforward.com/
Ward, a former Sedgwick County assistant district attorney, has developed a reputation as an aggressive debater and has been stinging in his criticism of Brownback and conservative Republicans.
Last year, he rose to the position of House Democratic leader after ousting the sitting leader, Rep. Tom Burroughs of Kansas City, in legislative leadership elections.
Also running:
Jack Bergeson, The Independent School student
Robert Klingenberg, Salina salesman
Republican candidates
Jim Barnett
Position: Physician, president of the Shawnee County Medical Society
Past: State Senate, 2001-2010; ran for governor in 2006
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Emporia State University, 1976; M.D., University of Kansas, 1979
Website: www.barnettforkansas.com/
Barnett formally announced his candidacy on June 20. He advocates for restoring funding diverted from the Kansas Department of Transportation and has endorsed the Legislature’s actions to stabilize the state budget.
He is framing his campaign around a message of unity under the label “One Kansas agenda.”
Barnett practices medicine in Topeka.
He won the Republican nomination for governor in 2006, beating Ken Canfield in the primary, before losing to incumbent Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat, in the general election.
Jeff Colyer
Position: Lieutenant governor since 2011, plastic surgeon
Past: Kansas House, 2007-2009; Kansas Senate, 2009-2011
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics, Georgetown University; master’s degree in international relations, Cambridge University; medical degree, University of Kansas
Colyer announced Aug. 8 that he would run. As lieutenant governor, he was in charge of the launch of KanCare, the state’s managed care program for Medicaid.
If Brownback leaves before his term is up as expected – he has been nominated for a position in the Trump Administration – Colyer would become governor and have time to define for voters how he would perform the role.
Wink Hartman
Position: Businessman, owner of Hartman Oil
Past: Del Monte Foods and Xerox Corp.
Education: Wichita State University
Website: http://hartmanforkansas.com/
Hartman entered the race Feb. 15. He has criticized what he views as dysfunction in Topeka.
He has called balancing the state budget the “elephant in the room” and has decried “career politicians.”
Hartman ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2010, losing to eventual winner Mike Pompeo. He is a restaurateur and owns oil, gas and drilling companies as well.
Mark Hutton
Position: Businessman, founder of Hutton Construction
Past: Kansas House, 2013-2016
Education: Kansas State University
Website: huttonforgovernor.com
Hutton, who owns a construction company in Wichita, drew attention in the Capitol for his criticism of the tax exemption for limited liability companies and other businesses. He said he is campaigning as a pragmatic conservative.
Kris Kobach
Position: Kansas secretary of state since 2011
Past: Chairman of the Kansas Republican Party, 2007-2009
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Harvard University; law degree, Yale Law School; master’s degree and doctorate in political science, Oxford University
Website: www.kobach2018.com/
Kobach entered the race June 8. In his announcement he criticized the Legislature for its decision to override Brownback’s veto of tax increases meant to help balance the state budget. He also promised to keep undocumented immigrants from receiving welfare services.
Kobach has gained a national reputation for championing a law requiring voters to show proof of citizenship to register to vote and for advising President Donald Trump on immigration and voting issues.
In May, Trump named Kobach to a federal commission to examine the integrity of elections.
Ed O’Malley
Position: President Kansas Leadership Center
Past: Kansas House, 2003-2006
Education: Kansas State University
Website: https://omalleyforkansas.com/
O’Malley kicked off an exploratory campaign in January. He was seen as a centrist during his time in the Kansas House. He began campaigning outright in October.
O’Malley said the state needs leadership that “brings us together rather than divides us apart.”
Ken Selzer
Position: Kansas insurance commissioner
Past: Executive managing director of a brokerage and insurance services firm
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Kansas State University; master’s degree in business administration, University of Southern California
Website: http://kansansforselzer.com/
Selzer filed paperwork in early August to begin fundraising. He told The Eagle on Aug. 7 he intends to run.
He plans to highlight his service as insurance commissioner, saying that he made the department more efficient and customer-friendly.
Also running:
Patrick Kucera, Leawood businessman
Ethan Randleas, Wichita Heights High School student
Tyler Ruzich, Shawnee Mission North High School student
Dominic Scavuzzo, Rockhurst High School student
Independent candidates
Richard Kloos
Position: Pastor, Zealous Church of Topeka
Past: Real estate agent
Education: Bachelor’s degree in theology and ministerial studies, Trinity College
Website: http://www.kloosforkansas.com
Kloos says preserving Kansas’s appeal is at the top of his agenda. He says he wants a fair distribution of resoruces among school districts and says the state’s budget needs an immediate correction.
Possible independent candidate
Greg Orman
Position: Businessman
Past: Environmental Lighting Concepts
Education: Princeton University
Orman is hiring staff but hasn’t made a final decision about running, according friend and previous campaign manager Jim Jones. Orman ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2014 as an independent against Republican Pat Roberts. He is frequently critical of the two-party system.
Contributing: Dion Lefler of The Eagle
