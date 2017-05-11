Trump to name Kobach to voter fraud, suppression commission

President Donald Trump will name Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a commission to examine voter fraud and voter suppression, the White House said Thursday.
Vice President Mike Pence will serve as chair of the commission. Kobach will serve as vice chair, the White House said.
A spokeswoman for Kobach didn’t immediately respond to an email. ABC News first reported news of the commission.
Kobach has previously said he advised Trump to investigate voter fraud and played a role in the early writing of expected executive orders on immigration policy.
Kobach’s anticipated appointment to the commission comes as he weigh a run for governor, and after he ruled out taking any kind of position within the Trump administration.
His appointment to the commission also takes place as he contemplates how to respond to a federal judge’s order on Wednesday that he turn over a document he took into a November meeting with Trump that contained his plan for the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson gave Kobach until Friday to produce the document.
The plan, which was partially captured by a photographer, includes a reference to voter rolls.
