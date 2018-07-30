Greg Orman spends $650,000 on his credit card to fuel campaign for governor

Independent candidate Greg Orman spent $650,000 of his money in July to boost the fundraising totals for his campaign for Kansas governor.

The Johnson County businessman has more cash on hand than the Democratic candidates in the race, but the bulk of his funding since January has come from his own pocket.

Orman spent $250,000 on his credit card on July 20. Six days later, he spent another $400,000.

The $650,000 in personal contributions enabled Orman to report a fundraising total of roughly $880,000 for the fundraising period, which covers Jan. 1 through July 26.

Orman’s campaign framed the personal contributions as a sign of his commitment to the race.

“As a candidate for governor, I’ve pledged not to take a dime from PACs or lobbyists and the special interests that control both parties and their candidates,” Orman said. “I’ve kept that pledge, and my personal contributions to this campaign show my commitment to always putting this state and its people first.”

His spokesman, Sam Edelen, confirmed in an email that the charges were contributions rather than loans that would be paid back later in the campaign.

Orman will need to collect at least 5,000 signatures to appear on the general election ballot. His campaign has spent more than $860,000 since January, which includes a $15,600 July payment to a signature-gathering company, and has nearly $460,000 cash on hand.

State Sen. Laura Kelly, who joined the race in December, led the Democratic primary field in fundraising with a total of nearly $573,000 between January and July 26.

The party will hold on Aug. 7 its first primary for governor since 1998.

“Kansas Democrats are energized and excited to participate in the first primary we’ve had in a very long time,” Kelly, a Topeka Democrat, said in a statement after her fundraising report was filed.

Kelly had more than $236,000 cash on hand the end of the fundraising period, putting her far ahead of the rest of the Democratic candidates but significantly behind past Democratic nominees.

Paul Davis, the party’s 2014 nominee who did not face a primary candidate, had roughly $1.3 million cash on hand at this point in the campaign.

And former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, who recruited Kelly into the race, had roughly $1.7 million cash on hand at this point in 2006, the last time a Democrat won the governor’s office.

Josh Svaty, a former state representative and secretary of agriculture from Ellsworth, took in more than $213,000. He had roughly $35,000 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.

“Nothing about the reports surprise us. We have known all along that we would not raise as much money as the Kelly/Rogers campaign. They are both sitting state Senators in the middle of their term and regardless of the outcome of the race for Governor, they will both be sitting in the Capitol come January,” Svaty’s spokesman, Mike Swenson, said in a statement.

Burdett Loomis, a political scientist at the University of Kansas who worked for Sebelius, said that the Democrats in the race lack the same fundraising base Sebelius had as the Kansas insurance commissioner who had won two statewide elections before her first campaign for governor.

“We’re not talking about any folks who were really big players to begin with. Laura comes in late. She’s the closest thing to it … She’s had the six months. Josh has no real base. And I don’t think (former Wichita Mayor) Carl (Brewer) really did either,” Loomis said.

“You’d be foolish not to be worried that you’re not getting somewhat better funding,” Loomis said.

He noted that Kelly has support from outside groups, such as Emily’s List, which will help compensate for the lower fundraising total compared to previous nominees if she wins the primary.

“A lot of money being raised for Laura Kelly is not going to be raised through her campaign. There’s pretty substantial groups both inside and outside Kansas … If Svaty somehow wins the nomination, it’ll be more problematic,” he said.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the only Republican candidates to post their fundraising reports were former state Sen. Jim Barnett and Johnson County preacher Patrick Kucera.

Similar to Orman, both of these candidates are largely self-funding their campaigns. Kucera spent roughly $300,000 of his own money on the campaign since January, accounting for the bulk of the $320,000 his cash has on hand.

Barnett loaned his campaign $505,000 last year. The loans have yet to be repaid and the candidate had roughly $315,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period.