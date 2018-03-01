Officers ‘on standby’ in search for missing Wichita boy

Wichita police officers, dogs and drones are on standby and ready to search new locations for Lucas Hernandez, Officer Charley Davidson said Thursday.

Police have again asked the public to call them with tips. The tip line is 316-383-4661.

Dozens of investigators have been seen going into Chisholm Creek Park on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, as they continue to search for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. It’s day six of the search. (NICHOLE MANNA/The Wichita Eagle) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

“Currently we don’t have any active searches with information we have received,” Davidson said. “But we will continue to look for Lucas.”

The search for the missing 5-year-old boy is in its 12th day. Officers have searched five parks, the latest being Chapin Park, near Hydraulic and MacArthur.

Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother at her house in the 600 block of South Edgemoor on Feb. 17.

After over 100 law enforcement officers used divers, dogs, drones and horses to search Chisholm Creek, Dr. Glen Dey, Harrison and Cottonwood parks, community volunteers have organized public searches.

Davidson has asked that volunteers be careful about trespassing on private property. He said there have been no reports so far of volunteers trespassing while searching for Lucas.

Several dozen members of the public searched Chisholm Creek Park early Monday morning (Feb. 26, 2018) for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. Lucas has been missing for more than a week. Bo RaderThe Wichita Eagle

Police ask that people call 911 or 316-383-4661 if they see something out of the ordinary that may be associated with the case, which has been deemed a criminal investigation. If you find something that may be evidence, don’t disturb it, Davidson said.

Lucas’ stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, was charged with one count of child endangerment on Monday. She remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Lucas has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it. He attends Beech Elementary School.