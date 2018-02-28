More Videos

Several dozen members of the public searched Chisholm Creek Park early Monday morning (Feb. 26, 2018) for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. Lucas has been missing for more than a week. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
Several dozen members of the public searched Chisholm Creek Park early Monday morning (Feb. 26, 2018) for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. Lucas has been missing for more than a week. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

Pile of rocks prompts police search of Chapin Park for missing Lucas Hernandez

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

February 28, 2018 12:39 PM

A tip to police of a disturbed pile of rocks prompted a police search of Chapin Park on Tuesday afternoon for a boy missing for 11 days.

Someone walking in the area found a pile of rocks on top of ground that may have been disturbed and called police at about 4:45 p.m., Officer Charley Davidson said. Officers investigated the area with the help of police dogs, but nothing associated with the case of missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was found. Chapin Park is near Hydraulic and MacArthur Road.

This was the fifth park searched by police since Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother at her house in the 600 block of South Edgemoor on Feb. 17. Police said Tuesday morning that no active searches were planned for area parks, but officers would continue to investigate any tips.

Even without active searches planned, the investigation continues with detectives looking over information they already have, Davidson said.

After over 100 law enforcement officers used divers, dogs, drones and horses to search Chisholm Creek, and Dr. Glen Dey, Harrison and Cottonwood parks, community volunteers have organized public searches.

Davidson did not say if such searches are encouraged by police, but he advised volunteers to be careful about trespassing on private property. He said there have been no reports so far of volunteers trespassing while searching for Lucas.

Police ask that people call 911 or 316-383-4661 if they see something out of the ordinary that may be associated with the case, which has been deemed a criminal investigation. If you find something that may be evidence, don’t disturb it, Davidson said.

Lucas’ stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, was charged with one count of child endangerment on Monday. She remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Police have said that they found no evidence of an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert was not activated.

Lucas was born Dec. 3, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it. He attends Beech Elementary School.

Emily Glass makes her first appearance in court Monday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2018. Glass, charged with child endangerment, is the stepmom of missing Wichita 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

