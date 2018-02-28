Pile of rocks prompts police search of Chapin Park for missing Lucas Hernandez

A tip to police of a disturbed pile of rocks prompted a police search of Chapin Park on Tuesday afternoon for a boy missing for 11 days.

Someone walking in the area found a pile of rocks on top of ground that may have been disturbed and called police at about 4:45 p.m., Officer Charley Davidson said. Officers investigated the area with the help of police dogs, but nothing associated with the case of missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was found. Chapin Park is near Hydraulic and MacArthur Road.

This was the fifth park searched by police since Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother at her house in the 600 block of South Edgemoor on Feb. 17. Police said Tuesday morning that no active searches were planned for area parks, but officers would continue to investigate any tips.

Even without active searches planned, the investigation continues with detectives looking over information they already have, Davidson said.

After over 100 law enforcement officers used divers, dogs, drones and horses to search Chisholm Creek, and Dr. Glen Dey, Harrison and Cottonwood parks, community volunteers have organized public searches.

Davidson did not say if such searches are encouraged by police, but he advised volunteers to be careful about trespassing on private property. He said there have been no reports so far of volunteers trespassing while searching for Lucas.

Police ask that people call 911 or 316-383-4661 if they see something out of the ordinary that may be associated with the case, which has been deemed a criminal investigation. If you find something that may be evidence, don’t disturb it, Davidson said.

Lucas’ stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, was charged with one count of child endangerment on Monday. She remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Police have said that they found no evidence of an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert was not activated.

Lucas was born Dec. 3, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it. He attends Beech Elementary School.