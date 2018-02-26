Stepmom of missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez criminally charged

Emily Glass – the stepmother of missing Wichita 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez – was criminally charged Monday with endangering a child.

Glass, 26, was quiet as the judge announced the charge in court and told her that her bond would remain at $50,000. She said she wanted to hire her own attorney to represent her rather than applying for a court-appointed one.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the judge’s comments whether the charge was related to Lucas or another child. Glass is due in court again on March 13.

Glass was originally arrested and booked into Sedgwick County jail Feb. 21 on two counts of child endangerment. Police said the arrest involved Lucas and a 1-year-old child. Glass has a 1-year-old daughter. Police said they discovered information related to the child endangerment allegations during the investigation into Lucas’s disappearance.

She remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday in lieu of $50,000 bond. She was being held in the jail’s clinic as of early afternoon, an online log of inmates shows. Hers is the only arrest in connection with Lucas.

Glass reported Lucas missing about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 17. She told investigators she left him in his bedroom about 3 p.m. that day, took a shower and then a nap. When she awoke a few hours later, she told authorities, he was gone. Police said there was no evidence of an abduction.

Court records have revealed anger issues and other trouble in Glass’ past, including allegations of physical assault of her own sons’ father and property damage. Lucas’ great-grandmother in a recent interview with The Eagle said that the boy once told her that Glass had kicked him and dragged him across a room. When confronted, Glass and Lucas’ father denied that he’d been abused.

As of Monday, Lucas remains missing. Authorities have searched for him in three Wichita parks – Chisholm Creek, Dr. Glen Dey and Harrison – and in the neighborhood around his home in the 600 block of South Edgemoor over the past nine days. The search involved more than 100 officers, dogs, divers and drones. Authorities began a new search at Cottonwood Park, police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson confirmed Monday afternoon.

So far they have come up empty handed.

The search is now a criminal investigation, Wichita police Deputy Chief Gavin Seiler announced last week.

Public searches also were underway on Monday, including at Chisholm Creek Park, near K-96 and Woodlawn.

The Wichita Police Department has urged people to help by sharing photos of Lucas and his missing person’s poster on their social media pages. Monday, the agency told members of the public out searching on their own to not disturb any evidence they might come across and to call police immediately. Tips can be left at 316-383-4661.

Lucas is a student at Beech Elementary School in Wichita. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weights around 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.