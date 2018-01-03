‘Swatting’ suspect Tyler Barriss waives extradition to Kansas

The California man accused of making the swatting call that ended in a Wichita police officer fatally shooting a man will be brought back to Kansas.

More Videos 1:38 Candlelight vigil honors man shot by police Pause 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 1:20 Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:34 Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 6:48 Gregg Marshall's postgame thoughts after win at UConn 0:33 City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video In this video from the YouTube channel DramaAlert, a man who claims responsibility for a fake call to Wichita police answers questions about that call. The 911 call led to the death of Andrew Finch, 28. (Video courtesy of DramaAlert) Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video In this video from the YouTube channel DramaAlert, a man who claims responsibility for a fake call to Wichita police answers questions about that call. The 911 call led to the death of Andrew Finch, 28. (Video courtesy of DramaAlert) DramaAlert/YouTube

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tyler Barriss, 25, waived his right to extradition during a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The hearing lasted just minutes.

Asked by Judge Deborah S. Brazil if he was the man wanted by Kansas authorities, Barriss said yes.

A fugitive-from-justice warrant filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors says Barriss was charged in Kansas on Dec. 29 with the felony of making a false alarm.

He remains in jail with no bond.

Barriss waived extradition. He is held in jail without bail and his hearing is over. — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) January 3, 2018

Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles district attorney, said the charges will be determined by the Kansas district attorney.

“We’re just here for extradition,” he said after the hearing.

Before his name was called, Barriss was held behind a glass wall with two sheriff’s deputies watching his back. He wore a hooded black sweatshirt. His hands were cuffed in front of him.

Tyler Barriss is in the courtroom wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He’s in the defendant box - behind glass, looking around at the courtroom. — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) January 3, 2018

He bopped his head as if he was listening to music.

Barriss was arrested on a felony warrant on Dec. 29 in South Los Angeles. He is accused of reporting a fake homicide and hostage situation to the Wichita Police Department just after 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Swatting is the term when someone calls police with a fake story of a serious ongoing crime – like a killing, hostage situation or bomb threat – in an effort to draw a large police presence to an address. It has gained traction in recent years among online gamers.

The fake report led to the fatal police shooting of Andrew Finch, 28, in Wichita.

More Videos 1:38 Candlelight vigil honors man shot by police Pause 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 1:20 Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:34 Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 6:48 Gregg Marshall's postgame thoughts after win at UConn 0:33 City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house in the 1000 block of McCormick. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita. (Video by Candi Bolden) Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house in the 1000 block of McCormick. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

RELATED STORIES: What charges could the suspect face in swatting hoax that ended in death? | Wichita swatting death should spur Congress to act, lawmakers say | Police release ‘swatting’ call, video of man being shot to death as a result of hoax | Call of Duty gaming community points to ‘swatting’ in deadly Wichita police shooting | Family: Man killed in swatting call was ‘trying really hard,’ overcoming tough life

Contributing: Kaitlyn Alanis of The Eagle; Associated Press