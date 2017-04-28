‘God was telling me to do it,’ beheading suspect says in affidavit

After police found the decapitated head of Micki Davis in Rachael Hilyard’s kitchen sink and were photographing Hilyard, she said, “This was my fault,” a court document says.

The details of the April 9 crime are provided in a police affidavit released Friday.

Hilyard, 35, is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail and has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Davis, 63.

Some of the account of the crime comes from Davis’ 9-year-old grandson, who went with her to Hilyard’s house at 1426 W. Rita the afternoon of April 9. Police have said that Hilyard had been a girlfriend of Davis’ son.

The boy told police that Davis got a call from Hilyard asking them to come over and get his father’s items or she would put them at the curb.

The child also told police that when they got to Hilyard’s house and walked into the garage, Hilyard began to beat his grandmother.

The boy said he grabbed his grandmother’s cellphone from her truck, called 911 and ran as he was talking with an emergency dispatcher.

The boy fled to a house on a nearby street and told the 911 system that his grandmother was being pushed, the affidavit says. At one point, he locked himself in his grandmother’s truck.

The boy told 911 that he saw Hilyard knock down and hit Davis “really hard,” says the affidavit, which is filed to show why police suspected Hilyard of the crime.

Officers were concerned about Davis based on what her grandson said, the affidavit said.

Police went to Hilyard’s house and pulled on the garage door. It rolled up.

The officer saw what he first thought was a mannequin on the garage floor.

Another officer then saw that it was a body.

That officer “approached the body to check for a pulse and found that the body was missing its head,” the affidavit said.

The officer saw “a large amount of blood and a black handle kitchen knife lying close to the right shoulder of the body.”

Police went into the house to look for more victims and a suspect, the affidavit said.

They found Hilyard in a bathroom.

She was not injured but had blood on her jacket sleeves, in her hair and on her shoes, it said.

One officer said he could smell “a strong odor of raw marijuana from the bathroom.”

As police were checking the house, another officer “walked into the kitchen and observed a human head … in the kitchen sink,” it said.

As Hilyard was being photographed, she said, “This was my fault,” the affidavit said.

When a detective began asking Hilyard about herself, the affidavit said, “Rachael spontaneously stated it seemed like she was coming at me with a picture frame and this has happened before like deja vu. God was telling me to do it.”

When the detective asked Hilyard if she had consumed drugs or alcohol recently, “she said she didn’t want to talk about it,” the affidavit said.

At the autopsy of Davis, the medical examiner found that the cause of death was “sharp force injuries through the neck and the manner of her death a homicide,” the affidavit said.