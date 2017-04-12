Woman charged with first-degree murder in decapitation death

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a first-degree murder charge against a 35-year-old Wichita woman in the decapitation of a 63-year-old woman.

Rachael Hilyard’s bond will remain at $200,000.

When Judge Jeff Goering asked Hilyard at her first court appearance in Sedgwick County District Court whether she understood the charge, she answered, “Yes.” To the question of whether she had any questions, she answered, “No, sir.” An attorney from the public defender’s office will represent her.

Police said Hilyard – in the garage of her home at 1426 W. Rita – attacked 63-year-old Micki Davis with a knife and decapitated her.

On Monday, police said Davis’ son is Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend and that Davis and her 9-year-old grandson came to Hilyard’s house Sunday to retrieve property.

As the attack occurred, the boy fled the house to get his grandmother’s phone from her vehicle to call 911, police said. The boy didn’t witness the actual death but did see an assault occur and left the house, police said. Officers found Hilyard hiding in the house.

Neighbors have said they saw police cars outside Hilyard’s house multiple times in recent years.

On March 19, Wichita police arrested her, citing her on suspicion of four misdemeanors: assault, willful criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and “interference with law enforcement, obstruct, resist,” municipal court records show. A police report said she went to the 13000 block of West Onewood at about 9:35 p.m. on March 19 and tried to force her way into a home while “looking for her biological son who lives there.” She allegedly broke a window and assaulted an officer; there was no injury, the report said.

Hilyard had convictions in Sedgwick County for drug possession in 2012 and 2013 and was discharged from community corrections supervision in May 2015, records show. While under supervision in 2014, she admitted using methamphetamine, marijuana and opiates, a court document says.

Before her 2012 and 2013 drug cases, she had a long list of traffic and drug-related convictions in Wichita Municipal Court dating back to 2001, records show.

In a January 2015 court document in a divorce case, Hilyard said she received “disability money.”