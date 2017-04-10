Woman found dead in southwest Wichita was decapitated, police say

A woman who was found dead in southwest Wichita on Sunday was decapitated, according to police.
Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said Monday that the decapitated body of Micki Davis, 63, was located by police inside the garage of a residence in the 1400 block of West Rita, near Seneca and Pawnee.
Rachael C. Hilyard, 35, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of murder in the first degree, jail records show, though she had not been officially charged as of Monday morning.
The initial 911 call was made at around 1:30 p.m. by Davis’ 9-year-old grandson, Ojile said. The boy, Ojile said, told dispatchers that his grandmother was being assaulted by a woman in the home’s garage.
The boy, who was eventually located by police in the 1100 block of West Jewell, had fled the residence to get his grandmother’s phone from her vehicle to call police.
Police have Rita blocked off at Rita & Elizabeth. Police appear to be zeroed in on a home in 1400 block. Crime scene tape is out pic.twitter.com/j2F5962wfr— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) April 9, 2017
Ojile said Davis’ son is Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend and that Davis and her grandson were at the house to retrieve some property. After police arrived, Hilyard was found hiding in the residence.
Some kind of knife was used in the attack, Ojile said, though police were still trying Monday morning to determine why the attack took place. Hilyard has not been officially charged, though that could happen as soon as Tuesday, Ojile said.
An autopsy was expected to be done on Monday. Hilyard was convicted in Sedgwick County on several drug-related charges in 2013, according to a search of jail records.
Because of a second unrelated homicide in Wichita on Sunday, the city has now had 10 so far in 2017.
