One dead in suspected homicide on Rita

One woman is dead and another is in custody following a disturbance Sunday in southwest Wichita, according to police.
Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said a 58-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in a home in the 1400 block of Rita after police received a call about a domestic violence disturbance in the area at about 1:30 p.m.
Davidson said a 35-year-old woman was found in the home by police and taken for questioning. He said the victim and the woman did know each other and that the apparent crime was not random. Police did not say how the 58-year-old woman died.
A 9-year-old boy made the initial 911 call, Davidson said. More information about the death will likely be released on Monday, Davidson said.
