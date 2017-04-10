Police identify man fatally shot Sunday in south Wichita

Police have identified a man fatally shot outside of a south Wichita home on Sunday as James Walker III.
Walker, 31, was shot several times in the 1200 block of South Minneapolis, said Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile on Monday. A call about a shooting came in just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Ojile said that Walker, who was shot multiple times, was transported to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead early Monday morning.
A number of adults and children were at a get-together at a home in the block, Ojile said, with some of the adults in the front yard at the time of the shooting. Three or four men, Ojile said, walked up and began firing at Walker, who was visiting the residence.
A 28-year-old woman was also taken to a local hospital with a leg injury, though she was not shot, Ojile said.
The shooting was one of two homicides that happened Sunday in Wichita. In the other, 63-year-old Micki Davis was found decapitated in the 1400 block of West Rita. Her 9-year-old grandson called 911 to report the crime, police said Monday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting on Minneapolis to call homicide detectives at 316-268-4182 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” app on their Apple or Android mobile device.
A separate homicide on Sunday in Wichita occurred outside a home in 1200 block of S. Minneapolis. 31 y/o man shot multiple times, later died— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) April 10, 2017
RE: Homicide on Rita on Sunday -- Micki Davis, 63, of Wichita was found decapitated, @WichitaPolice say.— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) April 10, 2017
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments