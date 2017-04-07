New charges for woman accused in triple killing near Moundridge

The woman arrested in connection with a triple killing near Moundridge last fall is facing three new criminal charges in Sedgwick County.
Harvey County Attorney David Yoder earlier this week announced that capital murder and first-degree murder charges filed against 31-year-old Myrta M. Rangel were being dismissed after it was decided that Sedgwick County was the better venue for pursuing her criminal case. She is now charged with criminal distribution of a firearm to a felon, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and obstruction, according to court records.
Rangel and 35-year-old Jereme Nelson are accused of taking part in the Oct. 30 fatal shootings of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and Richard Prouty, 52, whose bodies were found outside Street and Graevs’ home in rural Moundridge. Rangel and Nelson fled to Mexico afterward.
Rangel, who is in Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, made her first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on the new charges Friday. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 20.
Yoder has said he plans to seek the death penalty against Nelson. He remains in custody in Harvey County on charges of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder.
