Attorney seeking death penalty for triple shooting suspect

Prosecutors said Friday they plan to seek the death penalty against a 35-year-old man accused of killing three people near Moundridge in October.
“The State has filed a notice to seek the death penalty on Jereme Nelson,” Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said in an e-mailed news release, referring to one of two people accused in the Oct. 30 shooting deaths of Travis Street, 33; Angela Graevs, 37; and Richard Prouty, 52.
The other person implicated is Myrta Rangel, 31. Yoder did not say whether he would seek death against her.
Both are charged with capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shootings. Street, Graevs and Prouty were found dead outside of a rural home on Spring Lake Road near Moundridge where Street and Graevs lived with their 18-month-old son.
The toddler was found inside the home screaming but unharmed after authorities were alerted to the killings.
Nelson and Rangel fled to Mexico after allegedly carrying out the shootings. They were captured Jan. 12 by Mexican authorities and on Thursday were extradited back to Kansas to face charges.
They are awaiting first appearances before Harvey County District Court Judge Joe Dickinson.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
