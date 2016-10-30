Three found shot to death near Hesston

Harvey County authorities said Sunday night that three people have been found dead at a residence west of Hesston, and the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said a man in his 50s and a woman and man in their mid-30s were found shot to death Sunday evening at a home 6 miles west of Hesston near the McPherson County line. The woman and one of the men were a couple, although Walton said he does not know whether they were married, and it was their residence where the deaths occurred. The two had an 18-month-old child who was found screaming inside the residence but who had no injuries. The child was checked by emergency medical personnel.
The report of the deaths was made to dispatch at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, although Walton said investigators think the shootings occurred late Sunday morning.
“They were there for a while,” he said.
The bodies were found in the 8000 block of Spring Lake Road, north of Old Dutch Road.
“We are investigating it as a homicide,” Walton said. “It is hard to put an exact time of death; it was toward the morning hours, probably 11 o’clock.”
Authorities were first notified of the deaths after a woman called Harvey County 911 dispatchers and reported she had been driving down Spring Lake Road and had been stopped by another motorist who said there were two bodies in a driveway. She called that information in as the driver in a maroon car sped off.
“We are very interested in who that person is,” Walton said. “We don’t have a tag, make or model (of the vehicle). That happened before 5:30.”
No suspects have been located.
Walton said he does not think the shootings were random and that the public is not in any immediate danger.
“I believe everybody is safe right now,” he said.
The identity of the victims will not be released until family members have been notified.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be assisting with the investigation.
“We’ll be out here all night and through the morning,” Walton said Sunday night.
Walton said another media update has been scheduled for Monday morning.
