Woman accused of killing mother, kidnapping newborn in court

The woman accused of killing a Wichita mother last fall and abducting her newborn daughter to claim as her own is in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, where a Sedgwick County judge will decide whether there’s cause to bind her over for trial on criminal charges.
Yesenia Sesmas, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional murder in the Nov. 17 shooting death of 27-year-old Laura Abarca, the kidnapping of Abarca’s then 6-day-old daughter, Sofia, and aggravated interference with parental custody. Law enforcement have also spelled the infant’s name as Sophia.
She is also charged with crimes connected to an earlier kidnapping attempt of a pregnant woman.
Authorities have said Sesmas, a Mexican national and acquaintance of Abarca’s, faked a pregnancy for months then went the west side apartment the new mother shared with her boyfriend under the guise of friendship. There, she allegedly shot Abarca once in the head and then took the baby and diaper bags to her Dallas, Texas, home.
Less than two days later, a police SWAT team raided a home in Dallas and arrested Sesmas. Sofia was with her and healthy.
In a television interview after her arrest, Sesmas told KUVN-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth that Abarca had agreed to turn over Sofia to her but changed her mind at the last moment. She says she shot Abarca by accident.
According to an affidavit released by a Sedgwick County judge last month, Sesmas said she was pregnant but had a miscarriage at five months. She continued to pretend she was pregnant; friends held a baby shower for her, and she prepared a room for the baby.
She bought a gun for $450 from a man in Dallas, the affidavit said, before driving to Wichita. When she returned to Texas with the baby, she told her boyfriend and family that she had given birth in Wichita.
Thursday’s hearing started shortly after 9 a.m. District Judge Ben Burgess is presiding.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
