Baby Sofia’s kidnapping, mother’s killing detailed in document

Sedgwick County District Court on Monday released a document that gives details about what led up to and occurred after a Wichita mother was killed and her newborn was kidnapped in November.
Authorities have said Yesenia Sesmas faked a pregnancy for months, killed 27-year-old Laura Abarca in her west-side apartment and took her 6-day-old newborn, Sofia, on Nov. 17.
Less than two days later, a police SWAT team raided a home in Dallas and arrested Sesmas. Sofia was with her and healthy.
It was a killing and abduction that shocked the community.
The document released Monday — called a probable cause affidavit — says a woman who went by the name Yesenia Amiguita and Abarca swapped messaged on a cellphone application called Whatsapp the day before and the day of the killing and kidnapping. The phone number used by the Amiguita woman was linked to Sesmas.
In a message sent to Abarca at 9:23 a.m. Nov. 16, the woman asks what time Abarca’s boyfriend goes to work, “its because I get embarrassed, because maybe he is there, and me there like being nosey.”
“I go in at 9 am friend,” Abarca responded.
About an hour and 20 minutes later, the woman asked Abarca to send her address again “because I can’t find it friend please.”
Abarca was found dead from a gunshot wound to her head mid-afternoon on Nov. 17 at her apartment, 215 N. Brunswick in Wichita, when her boyfriend came home from work. The couple’s child, Sofia, was missing.
In a television interview after her arrest, Sesmas told KUVN-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth that Abarca had agreed to turn over Sofia to her but backed out at the last moment. She says she shot Abarca by accident.
Sesmas, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated interference with parental custody in the case. She is being held in Sedgwick County on bonds totaling $2.2 million.
District Judge Ben Burgess ordered the affidavit’s release Monday morning following a brief hearing. Prosecutors had asked that the name of Sofia’s father be redacted. Sesmas’ court-appointed defense attorneys wanted the document sealed.
Burgess refused their requests.
The Eagle was among Wichita news organizations that asked the court to make public the document, which are used to support arrest and criminal charging of suspects. A sealed record in Kansas until 2014, probable cause affidavits now are presumed open and can be released under a judge’s discretion when a formal request is made to the court. Attorneys and parties involved in a case can object or ask for redaction.
Sesmas, a Mexican national, was in the United State illegally at the time of the homicide and kidnapping, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said.
