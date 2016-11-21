Woman says she fought off kidnapping attempt by Baby Sofia suspect

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby Pause

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

0:43 Wichita honors firefighters killed in '68 blaze

2:12 Arrows for Addison

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family