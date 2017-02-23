Harvey County sheriff on triple shooting: ‘a targeted thing’

The three people killed overnight and the suspect fatally shot by police are all males, Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay told news media Thursday morning.
None of their identities or ages have been released. Gay told reporters at the shooting scene that the slayings were “very much a targeted thing.”
Law enforcement officers from the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department responded to a call of a possible shooting at a rural Harvey County home, in the 2100 block of North Spencer northeast of Newton, at about 12:30 a.m.
“When we arrived we started clearing the residence. We found three dead inside, and as officers were going through that process … the potential suspect confronted the officers with a shotgun and one of the officers shot the suspect,” Gay said.
The armed man was in the back of the house at the time. He did not fire the gun, Gay said.
He had a shotgun on him and wasn’t listening to their demands.
“He had a shotgun on him and wasn’t listening to their demands,” he said. The man was transported to Newton Medical Center,” where he was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m., the Newton Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The officer who fired at the man works for the Newton Police Department. No law enforcement officers were hurt. Officers from North Newton and Hesston’s police departments were also at the scene during the night, Gay said.
Authorities have not yet said what the relationship is between the shooter and those dead. Gay also said it wasn’t immediately clear who all was living at the house.
In addition to the three bodies and the suspect, law enforcement found three other people in the home when they arrived. Those people were being questioned in Newton on Thursday morning, Gay said. A fourth person – also thought to be a witness to the shooting but who was not at the house when authorities showed up – was initially sought by authorities but was later found, according to a post on the Newton Police Department’s Facebook page at 6:40 a.m.
Gay, in an early-morning news conference at the scene, said there was no immediate threat to the public.
He also said that the suspected shooter was known to local law enforcement – mostly to Newton police – but did not elaborate further.
The Sheriff’s Office will have a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Thursday, to provide updates, according to a news release. The news conference with the Harvey County attorney will be livestreamed on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
The house where the shooting happened is just east of I-135. It was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape Thursday morning. Gay said he didn’t think any neighbors heard or saw anything.
Gay said Thursday morning that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help investigate the triple killing and will take over the investigation into the officer’s fatal shooting of the suspect.
We’re a day away, maybe two days away from having this investigation completely done.
“A situation like this typically takes a lot of resources and typically departments like our size, we don’t have those types of resources so we contact the KBI” to help, he said.
He also said he thought authorities were “a day away, maybe two days away from having this investigation completely done.”
Authorities are expected to give more details throughout the day. This is a developing story. Check Kansas.com later for more information as it becomes available.
The killings are the third triple homicides carried out in Harvey County over the past year. The other two are the Feb. 25 shootings at Excel Industries in Hesston and the Oct. 30 slayings of a couple and one of their friends at a farmhouse near Moundridge.
The shooter in the Excel killings was fatally shot by Hesston’s police chief during his rampage.
Two people are facing murder charges in the farmhouse slayings.
