Triple-homicide suspects arrive in Newton from Mexico

A man and woman wanted in a triple homicide in Harvey County and who were captured in Mexico have arrived in Newton, authorities announced Thursday night.
Jereme Nelson and Myrta Rangel, who were captured without incident by Mexican authorities on Jan. 12, arrived at the Harvey County Jail at about 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Melissa Flavin, public information officer for the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement released to the media.
Nelson and Rangel were handed over by Mexican authorities to the U.S. Marshal’s Service and then held in the San Diego County jail prior to extradition to Kansas.
Nelson, 35, and Rangel, 31, are wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Oct. 30 shooting deaths of Travis Street, 33; Angela Graevs, 37; and Richard Prouty, 52. In November, arrest warrants out of Harvey County were issued for Nelson and Rangel, citing capital murder. The bodies of Street, Graevs and Prouty were found outside a rural home on Spring Lake Road near Moundridge where Street and Graevs lived with their 18-month-old son.
The toddler was found inside the home unharmed but crying and screaming after authorities were alerted about the killings. Prouty, of Newton, was a friend of the couple’s.
A Harvey County official said last week that more people may be involved in the three killings.
