February 9, 2017 11:43 AM

Police documenting crime scene where officer was critically injured

By Tim Potter

Wichita police on continued to document the crime scene where an officer was critically injured after being struck by a fleeing motorist in a stolen car. (video by Jaime Green) February 9, 2017

Wichita police on Thursday morning continued to document the crime scene where an officer was critically injured after being struck by a fleeing motorist in a stolen car.

Officers had blocked off the intersection of Kincaid and Topeka.

Wichita police Sgt. Brad Elmore said that officers were continuing to document the scene of the crime from Tuesday afternoon.

“We are not doing a full re-enactment,” he said.

One officer was standing in the middle of Topeka, facing north and two vehicles – a small car and full-size black Chevrolet Tahoe – were parked about 20 yards north of the intersection. The vehicles were facing south, toward the officer.

The Tahoe then drove through the intersection to where the officer had been standing.

Two crime scene investigators walked near the intersection with cameras, photographing the area from different vantage points.

Brian Arterburn, a 25-year veteran of the force, and other officers were investigating a report that a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe had been stolen from Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac at 8801 E. Kellogg and were looking for a suspect who had active felony warrants.

Arterburn sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain, according to the department.

Police finished working in the area shortly before noon Thursday.

Wichita police give update Wednesday on injured officer

A Wichita police officer injured Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, when he was run over by a fleeing suspect, is still hospitalized and a suspect has been booked on attempted first degree murder charges. (Travis Heying/Feb. 8, 2017)

Raw footage from police incident

At the corner of Santa Fe and Pawnee in Wichita, Kansas. (Feb. 7, 2017)

